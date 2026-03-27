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New Flight Rules: Power Bank Limitations Enforced

The United Nations aviation agency announced new restrictions limiting the use of power banks on flights. Passengers can now carry only two per person, and recharging them during flights is prohibited. These regulations will be enforced by the International Civil Aviation Organization starting Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:26 IST
New Flight Rules: Power Bank Limitations Enforced
  • Country:
  • Canada

The United Nations aviation agency has introduced new regulations regarding the use of power banks on flights. Starting Friday, passengers will be allowed to carry only two rechargeable battery packs.

The International Civil Aviation Organization also stated that recharging these devices during the flight will be strictly prohibited.

This decision is part of a safety measure to prevent potential risks associated with battery-powered devices in the air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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