RCB Enhances Safety Measures Post-Stampede for Upcoming IPL Season

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has significantly upgraded its crowd management infrastructure at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, investing approximately Rs seven crore. This initiative follows the unfortunate incident from last year where a stampede claimed 11 lives during the RCB's IPL trophy celebrations.

After the June 2025 stampede, RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) committed to beefing up security. CEO Rajesh Menon announced new crowd management measures at a pre-season press meet. These include AI-led CCTV solutions for real-time monitoring and additional command centers to ensure a seamless experience for fans.

Changes at the stadium also cover reworked entry points, new protocols for fan movement, and enhanced emergency planning. KSCA will take on a lead role alongside RCB in organising events, adhering to new guidelines aligned with government and court protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)