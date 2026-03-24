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RCB Enhances Safety Measures Post-Stampede for Upcoming IPL Season

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru has invested Rs seven crore to improve crowd management at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL season. This move follows a stampede last year that resulted in 11 fatalities. Enhanced measures include AI-led CCTV solutions, reworked entry points, and emergency protocols in collaboration with the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:33 IST
RCB Enhances Safety Measures Post-Stampede for Upcoming IPL Season
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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has significantly upgraded its crowd management infrastructure at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, investing approximately Rs seven crore. This initiative follows the unfortunate incident from last year where a stampede claimed 11 lives during the RCB's IPL trophy celebrations.

After the June 2025 stampede, RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) committed to beefing up security. CEO Rajesh Menon announced new crowd management measures at a pre-season press meet. These include AI-led CCTV solutions for real-time monitoring and additional command centers to ensure a seamless experience for fans.

Changes at the stadium also cover reworked entry points, new protocols for fan movement, and enhanced emergency planning. KSCA will take on a lead role alongside RCB in organising events, adhering to new guidelines aligned with government and court protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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