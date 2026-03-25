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Supreme Court Directs Holi Clash Petitioners to Delhi Police for Safety Measures

The Supreme Court advised petitioners seeking security for the family of Tarun Butolia, killed in a Delhi altercation, to contact the police commissioner. The incident occurred after a water balloon dispute. The court denied a CBI probe but allowed recourse to the Delhi High Court if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:38 IST
Supreme Court Directs Holi Clash Petitioners to Delhi Police for Safety Measures
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In a crucial directive, the Supreme Court advised petitioners concerned about the safety of Tarun Butolia's family, a young man who died from injuries sustained during a neighborhood clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, to reach out to the Delhi police commissioner for protection measures.

The incident, which unfolded on March 4 after a water balloon accident on Holi, escalated into a feud between two families. The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, resisted calls for a CBI investigation, emphasizing that the city police should handle the situation unless their efforts fell short.

The bench assured petitioners that, if unsatisfied with police actions, they can approach the Delhi High Court. The violent episode had provoked community protests, resulting in arrests and heightened tensions, prompting the need for careful handling by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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