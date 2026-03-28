Tragic Tennessee School Bus Crash Claims Two Young Lives

A tragic accident occurred on Friday in west Tennessee when a school bus carrying students from Kenwood Middle School collided with a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck and a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The crash, occurring around noon on Highway 70 in Carroll County, tragically claimed the lives of two students and left at least seven others injured. A total of 25 students and five adults were on the bus at the time of the incident, according to Maj. Travis Plotzer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials have confirmed that seven injured individuals were transported to hospitals via air ambulance, with four taken to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, who are reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)