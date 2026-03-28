Chaos in the Skies: TSA Pay Motions in DHS Shutdown Stalemate
President Trump signed an executive action to start payments for TSA employees amidst a continuing Department of Homeland Security shutdown. The move aims to mitigate long airport security lines while congressional tensions persist. House and Senate disagreements over Homeland Security funding maintain the governmental standoff, impacting federal workers nationwide.
- Country:
- United States
In a bid to alleviate airport security chaos, President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive action to pay Transportation Security Administration employees. The move comes as efforts to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown stalled in Congress.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced that TSA workers could start seeing pay as early as Monday. However, this measure does little to resolve the overall shutdown that has significantly delayed travel and imposed financial strains on federal workers.
House Republicans and Senate Democrats remain at odds over funding specific agencies, leading to ongoing legislative gridlock. The dispute has intensified after the House rejected the Senate's funding deal, underscoring deep divisions on immigration enforcement practices.
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