Left Menu

Tragedy in Ludhiana: Congress Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight

Congress leader Parminder Tiwari was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Ludhiana. The attackers struck while Tiwari sat outside his quarters for migrant workers. Amidst political backlash, Punjab Congress president condemned the state's law and order, urging action against the deteriorating safety landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:41 IST
Tragedy in Ludhiana: Congress Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Ludhiana, Punjab, Congress leader Parminder Tiwari was brutally hacked to death by two unidentified assailants, police reported. Tiwari, the block president from Machhiwara, was attacked while sitting outside his rental quarters for migrant workers.

The attackers, arriving on a motorcycle, inflicted severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Tiwari succumbed to his injuries, confirmed Station House Officer Paramdeep Singh.

The murder has sparked political outrage, with Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizing the state's law and order under Bhagwant Mann's regime. Opposition leaders also decried the incident, calling it an indictment of Punjab's safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

 Vietnam
2
Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

 Vietnam
3
Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026