Tragedy in Ludhiana: Congress Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight
Congress leader Parminder Tiwari was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Ludhiana. The attackers struck while Tiwari sat outside his quarters for migrant workers. Amidst political backlash, Punjab Congress president condemned the state's law and order, urging action against the deteriorating safety landscape.
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In a shocking incident in Ludhiana, Punjab, Congress leader Parminder Tiwari was brutally hacked to death by two unidentified assailants, police reported. Tiwari, the block president from Machhiwara, was attacked while sitting outside his rental quarters for migrant workers.
The attackers, arriving on a motorcycle, inflicted severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Tiwari succumbed to his injuries, confirmed Station House Officer Paramdeep Singh.
The murder has sparked political outrage, with Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizing the state's law and order under Bhagwant Mann's regime. Opposition leaders also decried the incident, calling it an indictment of Punjab's safety issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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