Jewar Airport: Launching Uttar Pradesh's Economic Ascent

Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape is set for transformation with the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at the event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized the airport as a catalyst for investment, trade, and employment, signaling a new global stature for the state.

Adityanath lauded Modi's visionary leadership for maintaining stable petroleum prices amid global turmoil, asserting the airport as part of India's vision for development. The project, which began after the foundation stone was laid in 2021, promises rapid growth with future expansion plans of up to five runways, establishing itself as a key global aviation hub.

The airport is strategically connected to major expressways and planned infrastructure, driving investment in manufacturing, logistics, and emerging sectors like semiconductor production. By overcoming landlocked limitations, the project aims to open Uttar Pradesh to global markets, supported by local farmers' cooperation during land acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)