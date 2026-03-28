Jewar Airport: Launching Uttar Pradesh's Economic Ascent
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative potential of the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport, expected to bolster economic growth, investment, and employment. Positioned as a global aviation hub, the airport will integrate with major infrastructure and attract further investment into various sectors across the region.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape is set for transformation with the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at the event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized the airport as a catalyst for investment, trade, and employment, signaling a new global stature for the state.
Adityanath lauded Modi's visionary leadership for maintaining stable petroleum prices amid global turmoil, asserting the airport as part of India's vision for development. The project, which began after the foundation stone was laid in 2021, promises rapid growth with future expansion plans of up to five runways, establishing itself as a key global aviation hub.
The airport is strategically connected to major expressways and planned infrastructure, driving investment in manufacturing, logistics, and emerging sectors like semiconductor production. By overcoming landlocked limitations, the project aims to open Uttar Pradesh to global markets, supported by local farmers' cooperation during land acquisition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport.
Noida International Airport: Lifting Off to New Heights
Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi.
Unveiling Jewar's Transformational Gateway: A New Dawn at Noida International Airport
Traffic Advisory Issued for PM Modi's Noida International Airport Visit