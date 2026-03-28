Noida International Airport Set to Revolutionize Indian Aviation
The Noida International Airport (NIA) will commence commercial flights in 45 to 60 days, as revealed by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The airport, located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Initially, the airport will have a capacity of 12 million passengers annually.
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Commercial operations at the Noida International Airport (NIA) will commence within 45 to 60 days, announced Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. This highly anticipated airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
IndiGo Airlines is expected to be among the first to start operations as security protocols are being finalized. Attendees witnessed elaborate ceremony with performances and an expansive shamiana for seating. Developed with Rs 11,200 crore investment, the airport's first phase can handle 12 million passengers annually.
Once fully operational, NIA aims to accommodate 70 million passengers. Managed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, the airport includes a 3,900-metre runway and state-of-the-art navigation systems. Project completion is scheduled for 2024, enhanced by strategic partnerships and MRO facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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