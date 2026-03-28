Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport, Promises 'Viksit Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Noida International Airport, urging unity to tackle global challenges and prioritize national interests. He emphasized the facility's role in boosting economic activity and enhancing connectivity. Modi cautioned political parties against making harmful statements, referencing past controversies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Noida International Airport, calling for national unity to address global crises and prioritize India's interests.
He underscored the airport's potential in stimulating economic growth and connectivity in the region. Modi reminded political parties to exercise caution with their public statements amid international tensions.
Referencing previous political disputes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi noted the importance of responsible communication and applauded initiatives improving India's aviation capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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