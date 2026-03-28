India U23 Dominates Bhutan with a Five-Goal Triumph in Tri-Nation Championship

In a remarkable display of football prowess, the India U23 men's national team overwhelmed Bhutan with a commanding 5-0 victory in the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026. The match took place at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat proved instrumental in the victory, scoring twice and assisting in the final goal. Teammates Ricky Meetei Haobam, Tomba Singh Haobam, and Muhammed Ajsal also contributed with goals. This triumphant performance has propelled the team to the top of the standings, matching Tajikistan in points.

The game was defined by India's aggressive offensive play, with several near misses early on before finally breaking through Bhutan's defenses. The floodgates opened in the second half, leading to a decisive outcome for the Blue Colts.