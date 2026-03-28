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Bus Mishap Leaves Ten Injured in Himachal Pradesh

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, carrying 25 passengers, lost control and veered off the road near Ghandalvi while en route from Bilaspur to Dharamshala. Ten passengers were injured. The incident occurred due to high speed, and all injured are in stable condition after receiving first aid. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:18 IST
Bus Mishap Leaves Ten Injured in Himachal Pradesh
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  • India

In a recent road mishap, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus veered off-course, injuring ten passengers. The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday morning when the bus, en route from Bilaspur to Dharamshala, lost control as it neared Ghandalvi.

According to police reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to excessive speed. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the bus crossed a roadside drain and crashed into a field, causing a substantial jolt to the passengers onboard.

Fortunately, local residents were quick to assist in the rescue operations, and first aid was administered swiftly. All the injured passengers are reportedly in good condition. Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover further details surrounding the accident.

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