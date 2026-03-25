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Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Thousands Gather for Long Life Prayers in Dharamshala

Over 5,000 Tibetans and international devotees attended a long life prayer ceremony for the 14th Dalai Lama at Tsuglagkhang Temple in Dharamshala, marking his 90th birthday. Organized by Tibetan associations, the event emphasized the spiritual leader's global significance and united attendees in prayers for peace and longevity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:06 IST
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Thousands Gather for Long Life Prayers in Dharamshala
Dalai Lama attends long life prayer offered by 3 Tibetan associations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heartfelt gathering, over 5,000 Tibetans and devotees from around the globe joined a long life prayer ceremony for the 14th Dalai Lama at the Tsuglagkhang Temple in Dharamshala. The event, coinciding with the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, was organized by the U-Tsang Cholkha, Dokham Zachuka Association, and Kyidong Welfare Association. Led by the Tibetan spiritual leader Ling Rinpoche, the ceremony underscored the profound global connection to the Dalai Lama.

Norbu Wangchuk, an exiled Tibetan, emphasized the event's significance: 'This prayer is exceptionally important, marking His Holiness's milestone.' Dawa Tsering, a Tibetan Parliamentary member, highlighted the ceremony as an auspicious occasion for worldwide Tibetan unity and a platform to pray for global peace.

Among the international attendees was Ukrainian devotee Sol Miia, whose lifelong aspiration to meet the Dalai Lama culminated at the event. 'I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy,' she shared, 'The energy here is incredible, a testimony to the Dalai Lama's universal holiness.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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