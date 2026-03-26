Tragic Blaze: Private Bus Crash Claims Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district, a collision between a private bus and a tipper led to a devastating blaze early Thursday morning. The accident, which occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am, claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals and left 22 others injured.

The investigation suggests that the bus veered into the wrong lane, crashing into the tipper's fuel tank, sparking the fire. The bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels, was en route from Jagtiyal in Telangana to Kaligiri in Nellore district. Authorities are probing the driver's claim of steering failure that might have caused the mishap.

National leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences, with the PM announcing financial aid for the victims' families. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured comprehensive support, ordering an investigation into the incident. Survivors recount the chaos and heroism amidst the tragedy, reflecting the harrowing scenes in the aftermath.