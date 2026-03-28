Left Menu

Journey of Jag Vasant: LPG Transfer amidst West Asia Tensions

The Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vasant' has arrived at Vadinar port, Gujarat, carrying 47,000 MT of LPG. After loading at Mina Al Ahmadi, Kuwait, it is set for STS transfer of 17,600 MT LPG to MT Rose Gas. The remaining cargo will be discharged at Mumbai and Mangaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:45 IST
Journey of Jag Vasant: LPG Transfer amidst West Asia Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The vessel 'Jag Vasant', an Indian-flagged LPG carrier, made its way to Gujarat's Vadinar port, having navigated the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The large ship, measuring 230 meters, docked on Friday evening with a hefty load of 47,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas. This shipment was initially loaded at Mina Al Ahmadi Port in Kuwait.

Currently, a ship-to-ship transfer process is underway, moving 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel 'MT Rose Gas'. Post-transfer, the remaining cargo will be delivered to destinations in Mumbai and Mangaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

 India
2
Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

 India
3
Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

 Pakistan
4
Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026