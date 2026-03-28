Journey of Jag Vasant: LPG Transfer amidst West Asia Tensions
The Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vasant' has arrived at Vadinar port, Gujarat, carrying 47,000 MT of LPG. After loading at Mina Al Ahmadi, Kuwait, it is set for STS transfer of 17,600 MT LPG to MT Rose Gas. The remaining cargo will be discharged at Mumbai and Mangaluru.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The vessel 'Jag Vasant', an Indian-flagged LPG carrier, made its way to Gujarat's Vadinar port, having navigated the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
The large ship, measuring 230 meters, docked on Friday evening with a hefty load of 47,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas. This shipment was initially loaded at Mina Al Ahmadi Port in Kuwait.
Currently, a ship-to-ship transfer process is underway, moving 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel 'MT Rose Gas'. Post-transfer, the remaining cargo will be delivered to destinations in Mumbai and Mangaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)