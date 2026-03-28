Haryana CM Unveils Pilgrim Train Initiative

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a special train on Saturday from Ambala to Ayodhya for pilgrims. This marks the start of a state initiative aimed at promoting religious travel for senior citizens and the underprivileged.

The 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana' underscores Haryana's commitment to facilitating pilgrimages for economically weaker citizens, ensuring no one is deprived of travel due to financial issues. Approximately 700 elderly people from seven districts are benefiting from this program.

Saini announced plans for additional special trains to other sacred sites, including the Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara, reinforcing the government's dedication to supporting spiritual journeys through financial aid and logistical support.

(With inputs from agencies.)