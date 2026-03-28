Fatal Collision: Andhra Pradesh Bus Tragedy Unfolded

In a tragic incident, Andhra Pradesh Police returned the bodies of 14 victims from a bus crash to their families. The collision, which occurred on March 26 near Rayavaram village, resulted in a fire that killed 14, including an infant, and injured 22 others.

The bus driver initially claimed that a steering malfunction caused the crash. However, police and technical experts debunked this, stating the driver veered into the wrong lane and hit the truck's fuel tank. A witness and the truck driver confirmed the bus driver's fault.

This accident is the fourth major bus crash in Andhra Pradesh in the past six months, resulting in 45 deaths and numerous injuries. Recurring mechanical issues had plagued the bus prior to the catastrophe, causing repeated stops.

(With inputs from agencies.)