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Fatal Collision: Andhra Pradesh Bus Tragedy Unfolded

A deadly collision between a bus and a dumper truck in Andhra Pradesh claimed 14 lives, including an infant. Despite the bus driver's claim of a steering wheel jam, technical experts disproved it, blaming the driver instead. This marks the latest in a series of state bus accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:08 IST
Fatal Collision: Andhra Pradesh Bus Tragedy Unfolded
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In a tragic incident, Andhra Pradesh Police returned the bodies of 14 victims from a bus crash to their families. The collision, which occurred on March 26 near Rayavaram village, resulted in a fire that killed 14, including an infant, and injured 22 others.

The bus driver initially claimed that a steering malfunction caused the crash. However, police and technical experts debunked this, stating the driver veered into the wrong lane and hit the truck's fuel tank. A witness and the truck driver confirmed the bus driver's fault.

This accident is the fourth major bus crash in Andhra Pradesh in the past six months, resulting in 45 deaths and numerous injuries. Recurring mechanical issues had plagued the bus prior to the catastrophe, causing repeated stops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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