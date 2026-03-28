Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Upnagar: Speeding Car Claims Life

A 28-year-old woman, Sheetal Kashinath Kharote, was fatally struck by a speeding car in Upnagar. Two others, Sunny Ram Puri and Ravindra Arun Puri, were seriously injured as they exited a scooter showroom. The car, driven by retired teacher Dnyandev Motiram Sonawane, also hit several parked two-wheelers, leading to a case of rash driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:11 IST
Tragic Incident in Upnagar: Speeding Car Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Upnagar, where a 28-year-old woman lost her life due to a speeding car collision. The incident occurred on Saturday evening outside a 2-wheeler showroom near St Xavier's High School.

Sheetal Kashinath Kharote, who had stopped by the showroom with intentions of purchasing a scooter, was accompanied by Sunny Ram Puri and Ravindra Arun Puri. As they exited the showroom, a car traveling from Nashik Road to CIDCO struck multiple parked two-wheelers before hitting the group.

Sheetal succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver, identified as 59-year-old Dnyandev Motiram Sonawane, was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

 Global
2
Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

 India
3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Triumph with Kohli's Stellar Performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Triumph with Kohli's Stellar Performance

 Global
4
WHO Condemns Deadly Attacks on Paramedics in Southern Lebanon

WHO Condemns Deadly Attacks on Paramedics in Southern Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026