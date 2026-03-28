Tragic Incident in Upnagar: Speeding Car Claims Life

A tragic accident unfolded in Upnagar, where a 28-year-old woman lost her life due to a speeding car collision. The incident occurred on Saturday evening outside a 2-wheeler showroom near St Xavier's High School.

Sheetal Kashinath Kharote, who had stopped by the showroom with intentions of purchasing a scooter, was accompanied by Sunny Ram Puri and Ravindra Arun Puri. As they exited the showroom, a car traveling from Nashik Road to CIDCO struck multiple parked two-wheelers before hitting the group.

Sheetal succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver, identified as 59-year-old Dnyandev Motiram Sonawane, was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)