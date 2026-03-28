Tragic Incident in Upnagar: Speeding Car Claims Life
A 28-year-old woman, Sheetal Kashinath Kharote, was fatally struck by a speeding car in Upnagar. Two others, Sunny Ram Puri and Ravindra Arun Puri, were seriously injured as they exited a scooter showroom. The car, driven by retired teacher Dnyandev Motiram Sonawane, also hit several parked two-wheelers, leading to a case of rash driving.
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- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Upnagar, where a 28-year-old woman lost her life due to a speeding car collision. The incident occurred on Saturday evening outside a 2-wheeler showroom near St Xavier's High School.
Sheetal Kashinath Kharote, who had stopped by the showroom with intentions of purchasing a scooter, was accompanied by Sunny Ram Puri and Ravindra Arun Puri. As they exited the showroom, a car traveling from Nashik Road to CIDCO struck multiple parked two-wheelers before hitting the group.
Sheetal succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver, identified as 59-year-old Dnyandev Motiram Sonawane, was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)