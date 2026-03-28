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Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Passes Bills for Governance Reforms and Social Equity

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed three important bills to reform governance, promote social equity, and enhance the judicial system. The legislation includes measures to decriminalize minor offences and eliminate discrimination against leprosy-affected individuals. The assembly also discussed fiscal documents and audit reports for the union territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Passes Bills for Governance Reforms and Social Equity
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The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly took a significant step towards governance reform on Saturday by passing three bills through a voice vote. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah introduced the bills, aiming to promote social equity and streamline the judicial framework within the union territory.

Among the proposed legislation is one designed to decriminalize minor offences, fostering trust-based governance and improving life and business conditions in the region. Another bill targets the removal of discriminatory practices against those affected by leprosy, ensuring equal treatment and bolstering governmental obligations through affirmative action.

Additionally, the Assembly sanctioned a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Courts Act, enhancing judicial efficiency. During the session, Chief Minister Abdullah also presented financial documents covering the territory's financial accountability and expenditures for the years concerned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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