Minister Assures Robust Fuel Supply Amidst West Asia Tensions

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has reassured citizens that India's fuel supply chains are robust, despite ongoing tensions in West Asia. In a recent statement, he emphasized the reliability of the country's petroleum infrastructure in the face of global challenges.

Gopi addressed public panic buying, attributing it to unfounded rumors and misinformation. He encouraged the public to disregard unverified social media claims about fuel shortages, pledging continued vigilance from government agencies.

The minister held a high-level meeting with representatives from major petroleum companies, including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, in Thrissur. Discussions centered around countering false narratives and ensuring a steady fuel supply, underscoring the importance of staying informed through credible sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)