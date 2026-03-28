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Minister Assures Robust Fuel Supply Amidst West Asia Tensions

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi reassured the public that India's fuel supply chains remain strong despite unrest in West Asia. Addressing concerns over reported shortages, Gopi attributed panic buying to misinformation. He urged trust in verified sources and highlighted discussions with petroleum companies to counter false narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:09 IST
Minister Assures Robust Fuel Supply Amidst West Asia Tensions
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Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has reassured citizens that India's fuel supply chains are robust, despite ongoing tensions in West Asia. In a recent statement, he emphasized the reliability of the country's petroleum infrastructure in the face of global challenges.

Gopi addressed public panic buying, attributing it to unfounded rumors and misinformation. He encouraged the public to disregard unverified social media claims about fuel shortages, pledging continued vigilance from government agencies.

The minister held a high-level meeting with representatives from major petroleum companies, including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, in Thrissur. Discussions centered around countering false narratives and ensuring a steady fuel supply, underscoring the importance of staying informed through credible sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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