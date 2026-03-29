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J&K Entrepreneurs Transform Crises into Opportunities, Elevating Sectors

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha urged J&K entrepreneurs to harness crises as opportunities at the 'Big Impact Awards 2026'. He praised them for overcoming market challenges and highlighted India's evolution into an innovation superpower. Education sector advancements post-NEP were also emphasized, amid calls to honor farmers in the future awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:00 IST
J&K Entrepreneurs Transform Crises into Opportunities, Elevating Sectors
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At the 'Big Impact Awards 2026', Lt Governor Manoj Sinha encouraged Jammu and Kashmir entrepreneurs to transform crises into opportunities, emphasizing their role in realizing the Make in India vision. He cited their success in expanding production and diversifying markets despite raw material challenges.

Sinha highlighted the sweeping reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that fostered an innovation-driven ecosystem, positioning India as a global economic force. He congratulated awardees for leading with purpose to foster a prosperous India.

Sinha also noted revolutionary changes in the education sector after the National Education Policy, alongside technological integration. He proposed including farmers in future awards for their crucial role in J&K's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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