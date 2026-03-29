Justice Served: Six Sentenced for Heinous Crime in Jharkhand

A Jharkhand district court has sentenced six men to life imprisonment for the brutal gang rape of a minor. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sanjay Kumar Dubey, handed down the sentences to Kariman Ganjhu, Mukesh Ganjhu, Suresh Ganjhu, Pintu Ganjhu, Birendra Ganjhu, and Rohit Oraon.

Alongside life terms, each convict has been fined Rs 10 lakh, with an additional two-year imprisonment looming for non-payment. Furthermore, under the POCSO Act, a 20-year rigorous imprisonment was imposed, with another Rs 5 lakh fine enforced, failing which a one-year extra term is mandated.

The crime occurred on May 10, 2022, during a wedding event, when the victim was abducted and assaulted. Ten witnesses were presented by the prosecution, confirming the atrocious criminal act, leading to the decisive judgment.