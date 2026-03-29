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Justice Served: Six Sentenced for Heinous Crime in Jharkhand

A court in Jharkhand sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a minor. The court imposed additional fines and an extension of imprisonment in case of non-payment. The incident occurred during a wedding event in 2022, and stringent sentences have been handed down to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:01 IST
Justice Served: Six Sentenced for Heinous Crime in Jharkhand
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  • Country:
  • India

A Jharkhand district court has sentenced six men to life imprisonment for the brutal gang rape of a minor. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sanjay Kumar Dubey, handed down the sentences to Kariman Ganjhu, Mukesh Ganjhu, Suresh Ganjhu, Pintu Ganjhu, Birendra Ganjhu, and Rohit Oraon.

Alongside life terms, each convict has been fined Rs 10 lakh, with an additional two-year imprisonment looming for non-payment. Furthermore, under the POCSO Act, a 20-year rigorous imprisonment was imposed, with another Rs 5 lakh fine enforced, failing which a one-year extra term is mandated.

The crime occurred on May 10, 2022, during a wedding event, when the victim was abducted and assaulted. Ten witnesses were presented by the prosecution, confirming the atrocious criminal act, leading to the decisive judgment.

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