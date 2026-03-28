Kohli's Stellar Chase Ignites RCB's IPL Season

The IPL 2026 season began with a thrilling victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, driven by Virat Kohli's masterful performance. Kohli's unbeaten 69 off 38 balls secured a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, demonstrating his pivotal role in the chase.

Rajat Patidar, RCB's captain, praised the collective effort, singling out debutant Jacob Duffy's three-wicket haul as a turning point. Duffy executed a strategic plan with hard lengths, making an impressive debut.

Despite the Sunrisers' efforts, their skipper Ishan Kishan acknowledged the brilliance of Kohli's innings, noting the team's need to strategize better in the future. The season opener highlighted RCB's strengths and Hyderabad's areas for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)