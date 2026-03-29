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Voter Rolls Revised: Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted in West Bengal

The Election Commission has released the third supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision for 2026, with significant deletions. Over 58 lakh names were removed due to factors like death and duplication. The phased list publication aims to ensure voter roll accuracy before the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:00 IST
Voter Rolls Revised: Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted in West Bengal
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The Election Commission on Saturday unveiled the latest supplementary voter list as part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls for 2026. This move follows earlier publications of supplementary lists, with the commission withholding specific figures on list changes.

Despite releasing the first and second supplementary lists earlier in the week, the commission has yet to disclose precise numbers of deletions and inclusions, attracting criticism. The 'supplementary list' typically involves additional voters enrolled, corrected details, and names reinstated post-verification. Concurrently, deletion lists highlight names removed due to duplication, death, or relocation.

Officials emphasize that the progressive release of these lists ensures the inclusion of all eligible voters while maintaining electoral roll accuracy. The recent exercise resulted in the removal of 58 lakh names, altering the state's eligible voters from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore. The final numbers stand at over 7.04 crore, with over 60 lakh names under judicial review.

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