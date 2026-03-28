Police Officers Suspended in Shocking Abuse Incident

In Budaun district, two police officers were recently suspended after a video showing their abusive behavior toward a visually-impaired complainant went viral. This disciplinary action follows an inquiry ordered by SSP Ankita Sharma.

The incident stemmed from a traffic accident on March 3, where Suresh Pal and his uncle Morpal sustained injuries after a motorcycle crash. Morpal, the visually-impaired complainant, sought action by lodging a formal complaint at the local police station.

When inaction was alleged on the chief minister's portal, Morpal visited the police station, leading to an altercation where Inspector Rajendra Singh Pundir reportedly abused and physically removed him. Ongoing investigations are now led by Circle Officer Sunil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)