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Airstrike in Mosul: Tragedy Strikes Iraqi Police

At least two Iraqi police officers lost their lives and two others were wounded due to an airstrike on a Popular Mobilisation Forces headquarters in Mosul, located near a police facility. The PMF is a coalition of mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions aligned with Iran, now part of Iraq's state security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:53 IST
Airstrike in Mosul: Tragedy Strikes Iraqi Police
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

An airstrike in Mosul resulted in the death of at least two Iraqi police officers and injured two others, security sources reported to Reuters on Saturday. The attack targeted a Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) headquarters situated near a police compound.

The PMF, referred to in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is a coalition predominantly comprising Shi'ite paramilitary factions. These groups have been officially integrated into the state's security framework in Iraq, with several factions having ties to Iran.

The tragic incident underscores the volatile situation in the region, where geopolitical tensions continue to simmer. The integration of PMF into Iraq's security apparatus reflects the complex dynamics at play, involving local and international stakes.

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