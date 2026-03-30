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India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

India's industrial production surged by 5.2% in February, primarily driven by an enhanced manufacturing sector, as per official data. The Index of Industrial Production saw a notable increase, with manufacturing's output escalating to 6% from the previous year, marking significant growth in the country's industrial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:17 IST
India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production
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India's industrial production witnessed a notable surge of 5.2% in February, a development primarily driven by advancements in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded this growth, reflecting a significant leap from the 2.7% expansion observed in February 2025. The National Statistics Office (NSO) reevaluated January 2026's growth, adjusting it to 5.1% from an earlier provisional estimate of 4.8%.

Further analysis by the NSO revealed that the manufacturing sector's output growth accelerated to an impressive 6% in February 2026, a substantial increase compared to 2.8% the previous year. Meanwhile, mining production saw a slight improvement to 3.1%, up from 1.6% last year, and power generation grew by 2.3%, down from 3.6% in the prior period. The April-February period of FY26 showed industrial production growth stabilizing at 4.1% compared to the previous year's data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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