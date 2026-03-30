Dzeko Dismisses Italian Controversy; Focuses on Bosnia's World Cup Ambitions
Edin Dzeko, Bosnia's captain, downplayed the controversy over Italian players celebrating Bosnia's win over Wales. As Bosnia aims to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, Dzeko remains focused on helping his team succeed. Meanwhile, Italy faces pressure with World Cup qualification uncertain.
Edin Dzeko, the captain of Bosnia's national football team, has downplayed the controversy sparked when Italian players celebrated Bosnia's victory over Wales. The incident, which upset Bosnian fans, took place as Italy watched Bosnia's shootout triumph. Despite the uproar, Dzeko insists the reaction is normal and emphasizes that there's no ill will.
Dzeko acknowledged the risks facing Italy as they aim to secure a World Cup spot for the first time in three tournaments, noting past Italian struggles in European football. He attributes their performance issues to a lack of intensity. Bosnia, hoping to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, remains focused on the critical upcoming matches.
At 40, Dzeko continues to break records, scoring annually for Bosnia since 2007. Despite career opportunities elsewhere, Dzeko chooses to remain in Europe, driven by his passion for the game. As both Italy and Bosnia prepare for potential qualification, Dzeko expects a tactical and cautious match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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