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RBI Reports Growth Surge in Non-Financial Companies' Sales and Profits

The Reserve Bank of India revealed a rise in net sales growth of non-government non-financial public limited companies from 6.3% to 7.8% in 2024-25. The services sector led this growth, with a notable increase in post-tax profits driven by non-operating income and moderated tax expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:07 IST
RBI Reports Growth Surge in Non-Financial Companies' Sales and Profits
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The Reserve Bank of India reported an increase in net sales growth for non-government non-financial public limited companies, rising from 6.3% to 7.8% during 2024-25. The growth was predominantly driven by robust performance in the services and manufacturing sectors.

According to the RBI, the services sector particularly showed significant sales expansion, notably in the 'Transport and storage services' and 'information and communication' sectors. This sector recorded a post-tax profit growth of 40.2%, compared to 12.8% in the manufacturing sector.

The central bank noted that despite an increase in operating expenses, the overall profit after tax increased by 23.1% due to strong non-operating income and lower tax expenses. Internal sources remained the key funding driver, contributing to 57.2% of total funds, while fixed asset formation was robust, comprising 41.1% of fund usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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