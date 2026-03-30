Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Union Government Expands Kisan Credit Card Access

The Union government has boosted support for farmers with enhanced access to Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), promoting digital issuance across States and UTs. Initiatives include increased lending targets for banks, collateral-free loans, and the Jan Samarth portal for easier loan applications, aiming to improve financial inclusion and credit accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:56 IST
Empowering Farmers: Union Government Expands Kisan Credit Card Access
Farmers working in fields (ANI/ File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has made significant strides in assisting farmers by widening the reach of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and facilitating their digital issuance across all States and Union Territories. According to the Ministry of Finance, priority lending guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government's Ground Level Agriculture Credit Target are crucial to expanding KCC coverage and boosting financial inclusion among farmers.

Under the existing Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines issued by the RBI, banks are required to allocate at least 18 per cent of their Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) to agriculture. A significant portion of this—10 per cent—is earmarked specifically for small and marginal farmers. Incentives are set for districts with low credit flow to these sectors, alongside disincentives for districts with higher-than-required lending to ensure more equitable credit distribution.

Since 2019, the KCC scheme has covered the working capital needs of activities such as animal husbandry and fisheries. The Government's Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS) offers concessional agricultural loans through KCC at a 7 per cent interest rate, with a further reduction available for prompt repayments. Additionally, RBI's recent decision to raise the collateral-free loan limit to Rs 2 lakh per borrower enhances financial accessibility for small farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Natural Gas Prices Impact Fertiliser Subsidies Amidst West Asia Conflict

Rising Natural Gas Prices Impact Fertiliser Subsidies Amidst West Asia Confl...

 India
2
Golden Triumphs and Rain Delays: A Glimpse into Khelo India Tribal Games

Golden Triumphs and Rain Delays: A Glimpse into Khelo India Tribal Games

 India
3
India’s Fiscal Deficit: A Tighter Grip on Economic Balance

India’s Fiscal Deficit: A Tighter Grip on Economic Balance

 India
4
Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health

Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026