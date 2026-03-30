Crackdown in Ranchi: 15 Arrested in Major Theft Operation

In a decisive move against crime, Ranchi police arrested 15 individuals suspected of being involved in a series of thefts across the district. The arrests were made during separate operations after receiving crucial tip-offs.

Rural SP Praveen Pushkar highlighted that these individuals have confessed to multiple loot incidents, particularly targeting petrol pumps and shops. The police recovered multiple weapons, including a country-made revolver, and other evidence from the suspects.

Among those detained, three have previous criminal backgrounds. Following these successful operations, all suspects have been placed in judicial custody, marking a significant step in tackling crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)