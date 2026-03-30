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Crackdown in Ranchi: 15 Arrested in Major Theft Operation

Police have arrested 15 individuals in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in connection with multiple theft incidents. These operations led to the seizure of weapons and stolen items, with the accused linked to robberies at petrol pumps and shops. All suspects are currently in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST
Crackdown in Ranchi: 15 Arrested in Major Theft Operation
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In a decisive move against crime, Ranchi police arrested 15 individuals suspected of being involved in a series of thefts across the district. The arrests were made during separate operations after receiving crucial tip-offs.

Rural SP Praveen Pushkar highlighted that these individuals have confessed to multiple loot incidents, particularly targeting petrol pumps and shops. The police recovered multiple weapons, including a country-made revolver, and other evidence from the suspects.

Among those detained, three have previous criminal backgrounds. Following these successful operations, all suspects have been placed in judicial custody, marking a significant step in tackling crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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