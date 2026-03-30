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Launch Your Future: IN-SPACe Opens Student Competitions

IN-SPACe has announced applications for its Model Rocketry and CAN-7USAT competitions in 2026, inviting engineering and science undergraduates to design and launch a model rocket and a can-size satellite. The competitions aim to enhance technical skills and teamwork among students, with entries due by April 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:53 IST
Launch Your Future: IN-SPACe Opens Student Competitions
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IN-SPACe has officially opened applications for the second edition of its Model Rocketry competition and the third edition of the CAN-7USAT India student competition for 2026.

The challenges involve designing, developing, and launching a model rocket and a can-sized satellite, reaching up to 1,000 meters.

Undergraduate students from engineering and science disciplines across India are invited to apply by April 30. These events offer students a chance to engage with real-world engineering problems, enhancing both their technical skills and teamwork abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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