Launch Your Future: IN-SPACe Opens Student Competitions

IN-SPACe has officially opened applications for the second edition of its Model Rocketry competition and the third edition of the CAN-7USAT India student competition for 2026.

The challenges involve designing, developing, and launching a model rocket and a can-sized satellite, reaching up to 1,000 meters.

Undergraduate students from engineering and science disciplines across India are invited to apply by April 30. These events offer students a chance to engage with real-world engineering problems, enhancing both their technical skills and teamwork abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)