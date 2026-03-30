Controversy Escalates Over Mahua Moitra's Statements on Freedom Struggle
The BJP criticized TMC MP Mahua Moitra for comments perceived as questioning India's unity by comparing Bengali and Gujarati contributions to the freedom struggle. BJP leaders emphasized the role of Gujaratis like Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, denouncing Moitra's statements as divisive and unfounded.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday, following her remarks about the relative contributions of Bengalis and Gujaratis to India's independence movement.
The Gujarat BJP labeled Moitra's comments as an affront to national unity, highlighting the significant roles played by freedom fighters from Gujarat, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi. The BJP accused Moitra of divisive rhetoric, jeopardizing the nation's integrity.
BJP state vice-president Gautam Gediya dismissed Moitra's claims as baseless, further alleging her involvement in a cash-for-query scandal. He urged acknowledgment of sacrifices made by freedom fighters across all communities who contributed significantly to India's liberation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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