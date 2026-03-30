Divine Transformation: Mizoram's New Dawn Under ZPM Governance
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma claims a 'divine transformation' in the state, highlighting the Zoram People's Movement's governance success in areas like pension settlements, financial management, and grassroots development. The state achieved significant improvements since the party's rise to power, combating previous governmental shortcomings and emphasizing divine intervention as a driving force.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced what he termed a 'divine transformation' taking place in the state, spearheaded by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government.
Under Lalduhoma's leadership, significant advances have been noted in pension settlements, financial management, and central funding. These developments mark a departure from the previous administration's shortcomings.
Highlighting the state's prudent financial handling and successful governance, Lalduhoma credits divine intervention for these achievements, presenting a new vision for Mizoram's future under ZPM.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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