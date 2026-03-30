Divine Transformation: Mizoram's New Dawn Under ZPM Governance

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced what he termed a 'divine transformation' taking place in the state, spearheaded by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government.

Under Lalduhoma's leadership, significant advances have been noted in pension settlements, financial management, and central funding. These developments mark a departure from the previous administration's shortcomings.

Highlighting the state's prudent financial handling and successful governance, Lalduhoma credits divine intervention for these achievements, presenting a new vision for Mizoram's future under ZPM.

(With inputs from agencies.)