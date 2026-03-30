Preserving the Legacy of Taj Mahal's Timeless Craft

In the shadow of India's majestic Taj Mahal, a unique cultural revival is unfolding. Arts & Life, an atelier founded in Agra by the Kalra family, aims to keep alive the centuries-old Parchin Kari, the intricate marble inlay art that beautifies the iconic monument.

This initiative involves over 350 artisan families who inherit this intricate craft as a birthright, continually perfecting their skills through generations. Arts & Life is not only an atelier but a cultural steward, ensuring that this traditional craftsmanship isn't lost in the era of mass production.

The brand offers a modern twist on traditional forms, catering to contemporary aesthetic preferences across international markets. Its commitment to ethical craftsmanship, devoid of child labor, and its dedication to preserving cultural heritage, form the core of its philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)