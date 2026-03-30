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Preserving the Legacy of Taj Mahal's Timeless Craft

Agra's Arts & Life, founded by the Kalra family, is reviving the ancient craft Parchin Kari, a marble inlay technique used in the Taj Mahal. Comprising over 350 artisan families, the atelier blends tradition with modernity, ensuring this intricate craftsmanship continues to thrive in today’s design landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST
Preserving the Legacy of Taj Mahal's Timeless Craft
The Kalra family's landmark atelier is reintroducing the ancient art of Parchin Kari, marble inlay, to global collectors, designers, and cultural travellers, one hand-cut stone at a time.. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the shadow of India's majestic Taj Mahal, a unique cultural revival is unfolding. Arts & Life, an atelier founded in Agra by the Kalra family, aims to keep alive the centuries-old Parchin Kari, the intricate marble inlay art that beautifies the iconic monument.

This initiative involves over 350 artisan families who inherit this intricate craft as a birthright, continually perfecting their skills through generations. Arts & Life is not only an atelier but a cultural steward, ensuring that this traditional craftsmanship isn't lost in the era of mass production.

The brand offers a modern twist on traditional forms, catering to contemporary aesthetic preferences across international markets. Its commitment to ethical craftsmanship, devoid of child labor, and its dedication to preserving cultural heritage, form the core of its philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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