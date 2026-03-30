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Security Lapse Raises Concerns for Actor-Politician Vijay’s Campaign Convoy

The TVK has filed a complaint regarding the lack of security for their leader Vijay's election convoy in Tamil Nadu. Allegations include no police deployment, causing campaign disruptions. TVK accuses unequal treatment and urges the Election Commission to investigate and ensure proper measures for future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:00 IST
Security Lapse Raises Concerns for Actor-Politician Vijay’s Campaign Convoy
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The television actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay's election convoy has encountered security concerns as the Tamil Nadu party filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer. The complaint centers around the lack of police deployment during a sanctioned campaign, leading to disruptions and potential risks to public safety.

Despite receiving official approval, Vijay's convoy faced a complete halt from Perambur to Kolathur due to the absence of police and traffic management. The overwhelming public turnout further exacerbated the situation as campaign vehicles were immobilized, highlighting the need for adequate security measures.

The TVK leadership asserts this oversight reflects unequal treatment and administrative bias, appealing to the Election Commission of India for immediate intervention. They are urging actions to rectify the matter and ensure such lapses do not infringe on their electoral rights or public safety in future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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