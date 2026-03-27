Samrat Samprati Museum: A Gateway to India's Spiritual Heritage

In a significant cultural initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth, Gandhinagar, on March 31, coinciding with Mahavir Janmakalyanak.

The museum, a tribute to Mauryan ruler Samrat Samprati, grandson of Ashoka and an influential proponent of Jainism, aims to celebrate India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Supported by the Torrent Group's UNM Foundation, the museum houses rare Jain artefacts, creating a blend of traditional heritage and modern digital technology to offer an engaging experience for visitors and scholars alike.