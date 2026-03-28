RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to win opening game of IPL in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:05 IST
RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to win opening game of IPL in Bengaluru.
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