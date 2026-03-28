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RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to win opening game of IPL in Bengaluru.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:05 IST
RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to win opening game of IPL in Bengaluru.

RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to win opening game of IPL in Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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