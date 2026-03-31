Rising Costs Cast Shadow on Tokyo's Cherry Blossom Cruises

The annual cherry blossom cruises in Tokyo, a major tourist draw, are facing economic challenges due to a sharp increase in fuel prices amidst the Middle East conflict. This surge has placed significant financial strain on operators and tourists enjoying the scenic hanami season.

Despite the peak demand for these enchanting cruises, Tokyo Waterways CEO Kazuyoshi Harada explains that pre-crisis ticket bookings hinder any potential price adjustments to accommodate rising costs. The situation has led to additional financial pressure as fuel prices have surged by 20 yen per litre.

Further complicating matters is the absence of government subsidies for cruise ships to offset gasoline costs, compounded by the weak yen and global inflation. These factors may necessitate unavoidable future price hikes to maintain operational viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)