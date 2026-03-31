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Sarovar Hotels Launches 'What a Deal' Campaign to Boost Summer Travel

Sarovar Hotels introduces 'What a Deal', promoting longer leisure stays with a complimentary third night offer. The campaign, featuring 15% savings on dining and free stay for kids under 10, targets family travelers. Running until April 15, it spans select Indian destinations within their portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:31 IST
Sarovar Hotels Launches 'What a Deal' Campaign to Boost Summer Travel
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Sarovar Hotels has unveiled a dynamic digital campaign labeled 'What a Deal' focused on boosting summer travel demand. This initiative encourages extended leisure stays across Sarovar's diverse portfolio of Indian destinations.

The limited-time promotion offers guests a complimentary third night with a two-night booking, complemented by a 15% discount on food and beverage. Additionally, children up to 10 years can stay and dine for free when sharing their parents' room, making it an attractive option for families planning summer vacations.

Open for bookings until April 15, the campaign represents Sarovar Hotels' dedication to deepening consumer engagement and increasing room nights during peak leisure seasons. The hospitality chain, managing over 150 properties in 87 locations, aims to entice travelers to discover more during their trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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