Sarovar Hotels Launches 'What a Deal' Campaign to Boost Summer Travel

Sarovar Hotels has unveiled a dynamic digital campaign labeled 'What a Deal' focused on boosting summer travel demand. This initiative encourages extended leisure stays across Sarovar's diverse portfolio of Indian destinations.

The limited-time promotion offers guests a complimentary third night with a two-night booking, complemented by a 15% discount on food and beverage. Additionally, children up to 10 years can stay and dine for free when sharing their parents' room, making it an attractive option for families planning summer vacations.

Open for bookings until April 15, the campaign represents Sarovar Hotels' dedication to deepening consumer engagement and increasing room nights during peak leisure seasons. The hospitality chain, managing over 150 properties in 87 locations, aims to entice travelers to discover more during their trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)