Breakthrough in Tax Certainty: Record APA Signings Enhance Business Ease

The Income Tax Department has achieved a landmark this fiscal by signing a record 219 Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) with Indian taxpayers. This initiative aims to bolster ease of doing business in India by providing tax certainty, according to a statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday.

With these new signings, the overall number of APAs since the program's launch has exceeded the 1,000 mark. CBDT attributes the success partly to entering mutual agreements with 13 of India's treaty partners, including the US, UK, and Japan, among others. Notably, this year included India's first bilateral APAs with France, Ireland, Indonesia, and Sweden.

Furthermore, the Finance Act 2026 brought significant improvements to the Safe Harbour Rules, expanding the eligibility threshold and streamlining the system for technology services. This development, along with the APA scheme, provides certainty and protection against double taxation, fostering a collaborative relationship with taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)