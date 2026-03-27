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Easing the Way: New Bill Seeks to Simplify Business Regulations

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, aims to decriminalise and rationalise minor offences to enhance ease of doing business and living in India. Introduced by Minister Jitin Prasada, it has faced opposition for allegedly infringing on the Constitution. The bill proposes amending 784 provisions across 79 central acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:44 IST
Easing the Way: New Bill Seeks to Simplify Business Regulations
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government unveiled the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, targeting the decriminalisation of minor offences to boost the ease of doing business and living.

Introduced by Minister Jitin Prasada, following recommendations from a select committee, the bill aims to amend 784 provisions in 79 central acts administered by 23 ministries.

Despite opposition from Congress members who argue it infringes on the Constitution, the bill intends to align punishments proportionate to offences, fostering trust-based governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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