Easing the Way: New Bill Seeks to Simplify Business Regulations

The Indian government unveiled the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, targeting the decriminalisation of minor offences to boost the ease of doing business and living.

Introduced by Minister Jitin Prasada, following recommendations from a select committee, the bill aims to amend 784 provisions in 79 central acts administered by 23 ministries.

Despite opposition from Congress members who argue it infringes on the Constitution, the bill intends to align punishments proportionate to offences, fostering trust-based governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)