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Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces

The presence of dogs in Australian workplaces is on the rise, with evidence suggesting benefits in reducing stress and enhancing social connections. However, successful integration requires managing risks like allergies and phobias. Assistance dogs are protected by law, whereas pets require employer policies meeting health and safety obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:17 IST
Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces
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  • Country:
  • Australia

The trend of allowing dogs in Australian workplaces is gaining momentum, providing a potential boost to staff morale. Studies indicate that dogs can lower stress levels and improve social connections, but it's essential that associated risks, such as allergies and phobias, are properly managed to ensure safety.

While pets can optionally be introduced in workplaces, assistance dogs hold a unique legal status as necessary aids under Australia's Disability Discrimination Act. This law ensures that individuals using assistance animals are not discriminated against and mandates proper training and behavior standards for these animals.

The implementation of dog-friendly workplace policies must be balanced with safety and legal compliance. Organizations like Amazon in Sydney are already adopting such measures, exemplifying how businesses can create inclusive environments that uphold both legal obligations and employee well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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