Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted due to landslides and shooting stones caused by rains in Ramban district. Both directions of the highway, between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, are blocked. Efforts are underway to clear debris and reopen the highway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended early Monday following landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains in Ramban district, officials said.
Movement of vehicles was stopped in both directions on the highway as landslides and shooting stones blocked both tubes between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, a traffic police spokesperson confirmed.
Men and machines are actively working to clear the highway and resolve the issue of landslides and shooting stones to restore normalcy.