Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended early Monday following landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains in Ramban district, officials said.

Movement of vehicles was stopped in both directions on the highway as landslides and shooting stones blocked both tubes between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, a traffic police spokesperson confirmed.

Men and machines are actively working to clear the highway and resolve the issue of landslides and shooting stones to restore normalcy.