TN can't accept three language formula, will follow dual policy of Tamil, English, says DMK leader Udhayanidhi.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:18 IST
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TN can't accept three language formula, will follow dual policy of Tamil, English, says DMK leader Udhayanidhi.
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