I don't have AIADMK chief Palaniswami's experience of falling at feet, says Udhayanidhi in Thiruvaiyaru.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
I don't have AIADMK chief Palaniswami's experience of falling at feet, says Udhayanidhi in Thiruvaiyaru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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