Oil Market Stands Still Amid Tensions in the Middle East

Oil prices remained relatively stable in volatile trading on Monday, as investors watched closely for any developments in ongoing discussions between the U.S. and Iran. Traders remain cautious about potential continued supply disruptions due to shipping issues in the Middle East.

Despite the lack of major movement on Monday, last week's dramatic price surges highlight the market's sensitivity to geopolitical tensions. President Donald Trump further escalated tensions with Iran, threatening the country's infrastructure in a social media post.

Hopes for a resolution rest on mediators brokering a ceasefire involving multiple nations. The closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz has stifled oil flow, nudging refiners to seek alternative crude sources from regions like the North Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)