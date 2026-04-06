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Punjab Carbonic's IPO Ignites Sustainability in Gas Solutions

Punjab Carbonic Limited, an industrial gas solutions company, has filed a draft prospectus for an IPO aiming to enhance its CO2 recovery and ethanol production capabilities. The IPO, encompassing fresh equity and offer for sale, will support expansion, logistics improvement, and debt management efforts with a focus on sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:02 IST
Punjab Carbonic's IPO Ignites Sustainability in Gas Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards expanding its industrial footprint, Punjab Carbonic Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with India's securities regulatory authorities, aiming to launch a public offering of up to 95,00,000 equity shares.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for multiple strategic initiatives including the establishment of carbon dioxide recovery units in Andhra Pradesh, bolstering logistics with CO2 transportation tankers, and expanding ethanol production capacity in Punjab.

Additionally, the funds will aid in debt repayment and general corporate purposes, with Beeline Capital Advisors and KFin Technologies orchestrating the offering as the lead manager and registrar, respectively.

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