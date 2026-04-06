Left Menu

MICA's 31st Convocation: A Celebration of Excellence and Legacy

MICA, known for Strategic Marketing and Communication, recently held its 31st convocation, honoring 255 graduates. Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, delivered the keynote, emphasizing character and simplicity in success. Director Jaya Deshmukh announced new curricula and initiatives, highlighting the institute's industry confidence and impressive placement statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:18 IST
MICA's 31st Convocation: A Celebration of Excellence and Legacy
Build Discipline to Sustain Success: Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash Inspires Graduates at MICA's 31st Convocation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MICA - The School of Ideas, prominent for its focus on Strategic Marketing and Communication, conducted its 31st convocation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, celebrating a significant achievement for 255 students.

Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks and an alumnus himself, delivered a compelling keynote address. He urged graduates to value character over talent and stressed the importance of simplicity and judgment amidst AI advancements.

Director Jaya Deshmukh revealed a forward-thinking vision for MICA, including new specializations, an AI summit participation, and academic excellence. The event underscored strong industry ties, with significant internship and placement success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

 India
3
Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'

Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One ...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026