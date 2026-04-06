MICA's 31st Convocation: A Celebration of Excellence and Legacy

MICA - The School of Ideas, prominent for its focus on Strategic Marketing and Communication, conducted its 31st convocation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, celebrating a significant achievement for 255 students.

Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks and an alumnus himself, delivered a compelling keynote address. He urged graduates to value character over talent and stressed the importance of simplicity and judgment amidst AI advancements.

Director Jaya Deshmukh revealed a forward-thinking vision for MICA, including new specializations, an AI summit participation, and academic excellence. The event underscored strong industry ties, with significant internship and placement success.

(With inputs from agencies.)