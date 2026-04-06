MICA's 31st Convocation: A Celebration of Excellence and Legacy
MICA, known for Strategic Marketing and Communication, recently held its 31st convocation, honoring 255 graduates. Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, delivered the keynote, emphasizing character and simplicity in success. Director Jaya Deshmukh announced new curricula and initiatives, highlighting the institute's industry confidence and impressive placement statistics.
- Country:
- India
MICA - The School of Ideas, prominent for its focus on Strategic Marketing and Communication, conducted its 31st convocation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, celebrating a significant achievement for 255 students.
Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks and an alumnus himself, delivered a compelling keynote address. He urged graduates to value character over talent and stressed the importance of simplicity and judgment amidst AI advancements.
Director Jaya Deshmukh revealed a forward-thinking vision for MICA, including new specializations, an AI summit participation, and academic excellence. The event underscored strong industry ties, with significant internship and placement success.
(With inputs from agencies.)