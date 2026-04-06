Tragic Road Incidents in Andhra Pradesh: Four Dead

In a tragic series of events, four people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, officials confirmed on Monday. Among the deceased were Harish and Yugander, court employees from Tirupati, who died when their car crashed into a lorry on the YSR junction late Sunday night.

According to police reports, the accident occurred as the lorry slowed down for speed breakers, prompting the car to collide violently into its rear. While one person died instantly, the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the police stated.

In another incident, a couple was reported dead after their vehicle plunged into a lake in Mandapet, East Godavari district, said DSP B. Vidhya. The car veered off the road due to the driver's drowsiness. However, three others were rescued by locals, with police investigating under Section 106 of the BNS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)