PC Jeweller Shines with 32% Revenue Growth Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties

PC Jeweller Ltd has announced a significant leap in its standalone revenue, growing an impressive 32% annually over the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The company attributes this growth partly to rising gold prices amidst geopolitical uncertainties. Overall, FY2026 saw a robust 49% increase in revenue.

The firm remains resolute in its debt-reduction strategy and has ventured into mining operations, positioning itself for vertical integration while also expanding retail operations and developing micro-entrepreneurs across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)