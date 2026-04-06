PC Jeweller Shines with 32% Revenue Growth Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties
PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 32% YoY revenue growth in Q4 of FY2025-26, attributed to surging gold prices. The firm aims to be debt-free, exploring mining in Chad, expanding retail during upcoming wedding season, and partnering with NSDC to onboard 2 lakh micro-entrepreneurs in five years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
PC Jeweller Ltd has announced a significant leap in its standalone revenue, growing an impressive 32% annually over the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The company attributes this growth partly to rising gold prices amidst geopolitical uncertainties. Overall, FY2026 saw a robust 49% increase in revenue.
The firm remains resolute in its debt-reduction strategy and has ventured into mining operations, positioning itself for vertical integration while also expanding retail operations and developing micro-entrepreneurs across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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